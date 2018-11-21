Posts on social media come back to haunt those in politics, sports on the Suncoast

Adam announced his departure from his father’s campaign, and apologized for making the offensive comments, saying: "I offer my sincere apologies for the offensive comments I made. Clearly, I had a lot of maturing to do and these thoughtless Facebook posts do not reflect who I truly am, or the lessons of discipline, respect, and kindness that my parents worked to instill in me. To ensure that the things I wrote are not a distraction from my father’s campaign, I am stepping away and will no longer play a role in this race.”