Oregon woman indicted after trying to plot ex-husband’s murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV/CNN) - A 36-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of trying to hire someone to murder her ex-husband.
The Hillsboro Police Department said Tanya Schmalz was indicted Monday by a Washington County grand jury for two counts of attempted murder.
Police said an acquaintance of Schmalz reached out to the department and said Schmalz was plotting the murder of her ex-husband, Jonathan Alois Schmalz.
According to court documents, Tanya Schmalz tried to solicit another woman to commit the murder.
During an investigation, police say they learned Schmalz also attempted to murder her ex-husband back in Sept. 2016.
She is now being held on a $500,000 bond.
Schmalz is expected to be back in court the morning of Dec. 10.
