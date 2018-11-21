Mother of three could soon be homeless after renting house from illegitimate landlord

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Imagine moving to a new state with three young children to escape an abusive relationship, only to be taken for every penny you had left.
This is what happened to a young mother, who now has nowhere to go and no one to help her.
Kylie, who’s pretty shaken up about what’s happened to her, preferred ABC7 didn’t use her last name.
But she did tell her story. She escaped from a drug-ridden town and an abusive relationship at the hands of children’s father, only to make it to Sarasota and lose the little bit she had left.
Without a care in this world, Journey, who’s 7-years-old, Forest, 4, and Sariyah who’s 1, didn’t notice the worry lines and tears on their young mother’s face.
“It’s really hard," Kylie said. "At first I thought I was gonna go to jail. All my kids' birthdays are in December and I really wanted to have a good Christmas for them, but now we’re stuck. I literally spent all of my money moving into this home.”
They started their new life, moving into the home on Pursell Circle that they had found for rent on Craigslist.
Kylie said she gave who she thought was the landlord the last $2,400 she had in cash for October and November rent.
“I had started trying to get a hold of the landlord to let him know, we’re cleaning this, and we painted this, but there was no answer," Kylie explained. "And he never called me back. But I didn’t think anything of it until I got a note on the door saying we’re living in someone’s house and that we needed to move out.”
That note was left by Simon Rosin, the real part owner of the house. He said he had left it vacant while he and his wife worked through a divorce.
When he returned last week, “My key didn’t fit and I called my former wife and I said did you change the locks? Rosin explained.” His wife said she had, but she had given him the new key. "I said yeah, but it goes in and it doesn’t work. So I said, it looks like someone’s living here.”
Rosin said he was furious and didn’t know what to think, so he called the cops.
“The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department has been marvelous in this," Rosin said. "They did their research, they told me she’d been scammed and was a victim and the deputy said, can you go easy on her? I said a single mom with three children? You bet.”
Kylie and her kids are beyond grateful.
“Yeah, I just want to thank Simon and the other owner for letting us stay here until we find some place to go,” Kylie said through tears.
But she doesn’t have many options and Rosin said he needs to move back in sooner than later.
“If it was just me, I’d move into a homeless shelter or something but I can’t do that with my kids..” Kylie said.
It is the season of giving, so anyone who would like to donate to or knows of a way to help this family can visit their GoFundMe account by clicking here.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said this incident is under investigation.
