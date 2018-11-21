The Gobbler from 1812 Osprey A Neighborhood Bistro | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Adam Palermo from 1812 Osprey A Neighborhood Bistro shows how we can make this unique turkey sandwich!
1812 Osprey A Neighborhood Bistro
The Gobbler
Ingredients Serves 4
-1 lb of Roasted Turkey Sliced
-1/2 lb of Sliced/Shredded Sharp Vermont Cheddar Cheese
-1 cup of Cranberry & Orange Relish (see recipe)
-8 slices of Sour Dough Bread
-Olive Oil or Butter
1. Turn the burner on to Medium Heat. Using a Medium to Large non stick saute pan add a Tablespoon of oil or butter allowing it to fully melt
2. Place four pieces of sourdough bread in the warm pan
3. Place one Tablespoon of Cranberry relish on each piece of Sourdough, spreading it out corner to corner of the bread
4. Add one slice or 2 oz of shredded Vermont Cheddar to each piece of bread
5. If your heat is to high, turn down slightly to avoid burning your sandwiches
6. Add 2-4 ozs of sliced turkey to each piece of bread
7. Flip each piece of bread turkey side down into the pan, Sauteing for 1-2 minutes
8. Assemble your two sandwiches on a cutting board and repeat steps 1-8 completing your third and fourth Gobbler Sandwich
9. Slice, Serve and Enjoy. You can always add some warm leftover stuffing or some raw spinach, arugula or kale
Cranberry Orange Relish
Ingredients
-1 bag of cranberries
-1 cup of white granulated sugar
- ½ cup of water
- ½ cup of Orange Juice
- 1 whole orange sliced into quarters, take the seeds out. Then slice each quarter piece into seven or eight pieces
-cinnamon stick
1. Place all ingredients into a small to medium sauce pan over medium heat
2. Stirring, bring the relish to a boil
3. Turn down to a slow simmer until all your cranberries “pop”
4. Take off the heat and allow to cool for 10-15 minutes before using it
5. Take out your cinnamon stick
