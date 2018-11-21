Florida Senate President promises lawmakers won’t block new constitutional amendments

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Senate President Bill Galvano is promising that lawmakers won’t do anything to block the nearly dozen constitutional amendments that Floridians passed this month.
Voters on November 6th passed 11 measures dealing with topics ranging from taxes to vaping indoors and casino gambling.
The gambling measure, known as Amendment Three, requires voter approval for proposals that would expand casino gambling in the state. Voters also gave the nod to Amendment Four, which restores voting rights to most felons who have served their sentences.
The amendment is estimated to impact 1.4 million people. Galvano says while he didn’t support the amendment, but he will work to implement the measure.
State Sen. Bill Galvano, R- Senate President said, “People have spoken, and as I look forward to leading the chamber, I want to make sure that we are being true to the intent of the voters.”
Overall, voters approved 11 of the 12 amendments that appeared before them on the ballot. Only Amendment One, which would have increased the homestead property-tax exemption, failed to get the required 60 percent approval from voters to pass.
The Legislature has come under fire in the past for allegations that it ignored amendments or approved laws limiting their scope.
State Sen. Bill Galvano, R- Senate President said, “We have to do it right. We’re not going to slow walk it, but we have to make sure that it’s done right and implemented correctly.”
