Florida lawmaker pitches tax break for diapers
By Amber Casart | November 21, 2018 at 6:45 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 6:45 AM

TALLAHASSEE (WWSB) - New parents may soon get a tax break on an essential item: diapers.

After failing to get the idea passed during the 2018 legislative session, Senator Lauren Book, D-Plantation, will try again to convince lawmakers to approve a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products.

Under the proposal, diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners would be exempt from sales taxes.

Book, a mother of two young children, says disposal diapers are a necessity for many families.

In a prepared statement released last December Book stated: "If we are going to cut taxes, let's target these cuts where they are needed most --- to Florida families."

The 2019 legislative session starts in March.

