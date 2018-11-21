Florida lawmaker pitches tax break for diapers

TALLAHASSEE (WWSB) - New parents may soon get a tax break on an essential item: diapers.
After failing to get the idea passed during the 2018 legislative session, Senator Lauren Book, D-Plantation, will try again to convince lawmakers to approve a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products.
Under the proposal, diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners would be exempt from sales taxes.
Book, a mother of two young children, says disposal diapers are a necessity for many families.
In a prepared statement released last December Book stated: "If we are going to cut taxes, let's target these cuts where they are needed most --- to Florida families."
The 2019 legislative session starts in March.
