First Alert Weather:Sunny with dry air filtering in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Yesterdays cool front is decaying in South Florida as our northeast wind continues to bring in dry air. Lots of sunshine for the next few days as high pressure will be the driver of our weather. The dry air will, by definition, lower our dew points and bring us a cooler night with temperatures dipping about five degrees cooler. Thanksgiving afternoon will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and mild highs in the mid 70′s. Black Friday will a bit more humid with a few more clouds.
The next chance for showers comes on Saturday when a Gulf low will scoot through north Florida; Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly showers in the second half of the day. Sunday clears out and unsettled weather returns for the start of next work week.
Happ
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.