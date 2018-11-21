First Alert Weather:Sunny with dry air filtering in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Yesterdays cool front is decaying in South Florida as our northeast wind continues to bring in dry air. Lots of sunshine for the next few days as high pressure will be the driver of our weather. The dry air will, by definition, lower our dew points and bring us a cooler night with temperatures dipping about five degrees cooler. Thanksgiving afternoon will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and mild highs in the mid 70′s. Black Friday will a bit more humid with a few more clouds.