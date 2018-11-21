Deputies: Man charged with attempting murder after shooting neighbor

PALMETTO, FL (WWSB) - Deputies have charged Palmetto man with attempted murder after an argument with his neighbor turned violent.
Deputies were called to Lakeside Blvd in Country Lake Village in Palmetto around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a fight between neighbors that resulted in multiple injuries.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Joseph and 68-year-old Brenda Prisco got into an argument with their neighbor, 77-year-old William Andrus. Deputies say at some point it became physical and Brenda told deputies that Andrus began hitting her husband with a brick.
Deputies say Brenda tried to intervene and he began hitting her. At some point Andrus pulled out a pistol and fired several shots hitting Joseph on the right side.
“I heard that the two neighbors were feuding about an air conditioner and it got to the point where one of them went out of control and shot the other one,” said Judy Hafner, a neighbor.
Brenda and Joseph Prisco were taken to the hospital, deputies say Brenda injuries are described as a minor head injury while Joseph underwent surgery. He is said to be in stable condition.
Andrus has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Hafner tells us this is shocking because she had seen Andrus just a short while before the shooting.
“He left my house, maybe an hour ago playing cards with his buddies, he was fine when he left,” said Hafner.
