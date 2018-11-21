Corn Pudding

A once very traditional New England dish, corn in every style, especially street corn is having its half a decade of fame. This makes an ideal post-Thanksgiving meal with chunks of turkey and some warm gravy drizzled atop.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 TBSP unsalted Irish butter
- 4 cups whole kernel
- Thawed and patted dry on paper towels
- 1 TBSP. fresh thyme
- 1 cup chopped Spanish onion
- 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
- ½ cup Scallions, thinly sliced
- 8 large eggs
- 1 TBSP. granulated sugar
- 3 TBSP. all-purpose flour
- Kosher salt
- Fresh ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3 cups milk
- (option) diced roasted hatch chilis
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9 inch pan
- Melt butter in large saute pan until foamy. Add corn, onion, fresh thyme
- And garlic. Stir and saute about 5 minutes, cook until lightly browned. Remove from heat and toss in scallions. Let rest 10 minutes
- Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and pepper.
- In a separate bowl whisk milk and and flour mixture. Whisk in flour mixture to combine. Add cooled corn mixture
- Pour into greased baking sheet. Bake for approximately 1 hour
