Corn Pudding

Corn Pudding
By Judi Gallagher | November 21, 2018 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 1:11 PM

A once very traditional New England dish, corn in every style, especially street corn is having its half a decade of fame. This makes an ideal post-Thanksgiving meal with chunks of turkey and some warm gravy drizzled atop.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 TBSP unsalted Irish butter
  • 4 cups whole kernel 
  • Thawed and patted dry on paper towels
  • 1 TBSP. fresh thyme
  • 1 cup chopped Spanish onion
  • 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
  • ½ cup  Scallions, thinly sliced
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 TBSP. granulated sugar
  • 3 TBSP. all-purpose flour
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3 cups milk
  • (option) diced roasted hatch chilis

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9 inch pan 
  2. Melt butter in large saute pan until foamy. Add corn, onion, fresh thyme
  3. And garlic. Stir and saute about 5 minutes, cook until lightly browned. Remove from heat and toss in scallions. Let rest 10 minutes
  4. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and pepper.
  5. In a separate bowl whisk milk and and flour mixture. Whisk in flour mixture to combine. Add cooled corn mixture
  6. Pour into greased baking sheet. Bake for approximately 1 hour

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.