Americans sit too much, don’t exercise enough, CDC says

(CNN) - It's not necessarily a news flash.
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reiterating that Americans sit too much and don’t exercise enough, and that it’s bad news for their health and lifespan.
A new study from the CDC surveyed nearly 6,000 American adults.
It found 1 in 4 Americans sit for more than eight hours a day.
And 4 in 10 do not exercise to either a vigorous or even moderate degree each week.
Add to that, 1 in every 10 reports both behaviors.
The study authors say evidence suggests the risk of early death is particularly elevated for those people.
The data follows a 2017 study that found no matter how much you exercise, sitting for excessively long periods of time is a risk factor for early death from any cause.
In case you were wondering, the healthiest group in the CDC study is also the smallest.
Nearly three percent of the adults in the survey said they sit for less than four hours per day and are sufficiently active.
