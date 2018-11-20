85-year-old hockey goalie defies time

QUINCY, MA (WCVB/CNN) - For one Massachusetts man, age is only a number.
Bill Parsley plays goalie in a hockey league at the age of 85, impressing people who are decades younger.
Four mornings a week, the Quincy Youth Arena takes a trip back in time as the Quincy Bald Eagles, an over-60 hockey team, takes to the ice.
For more than an hour, the team of retirees and grandfathers duke it out.
Parsley has seniority over everyone else. Hockey players are known for being tough, and he is as tough as they come.
"I got a detached bicep in each arm, I've had both hips replaced and I had two surgeries on each shoulder," he said.
His skill and dedication inspire his teammates, some who are young enough to be his kids.
"Every time - my back is hurting me right now - but I say, 'Holy moly.' I look at him and no excuses," said 68-year-old Steve Devine.
Parsley announced his retirement earlier this year, but he's already postponed it once and may delay it even further if his health holds up.
"Putting the pads on, I got one guy who puts the bottom strap on because I can't get it," he said.
But the main reason Parsley continues to play one of the toughest positions in sports is his friends.
It's hard to find goalies still playing at this age.
So if he can suit up, he'll take his position between the pipes to make sure the games continue.
"You know when people get old, as they get older their friends die off and everything," Parsley said. "There's 70 guys in this organization, and it's like you start skating and all of a sudden you pick up 70 new friends."
