Shipping containers converted into homes for homeless students and veterans

SARASOTA (WWSB) -A Suncoast man has made it his mission to build homes for the homeless in Manatee County. He’s doing so by turning giant metal boxes into safe places to live. And he’s doing it with the help of high school students. From the outside, it may not look too much like a home, But Manatee County resident Glenn Gibellina has spent the last four years providing small homes for those in need. Astounded by the number of homeless students and veterans in the county, he’s now turning 20 square feet of space into homes. Gibellina says, “we found out about homeless vets and homeless students and refocused our interest to the 20-footers that are more manageable.