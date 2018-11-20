Shipping containers converted into homes for homeless students and veterans

SARASOTA (WWSB) -A Suncoast man has made it his mission to build homes for the homeless in Manatee County. He’s doing so by turning giant metal boxes into safe places to live. And he’s doing it with the help of high school students. From the outside, it may not look too much like a home, But Manatee County resident Glenn Gibellina has spent the last four years providing small homes for those in need. Astounded by the number of homeless students and veterans in the county, he’s now turning 20 square feet of space into homes. Gibellina says, “we found out about homeless vets and homeless students and refocused our interest to the 20-footers that are more manageable.
Going on to say it’s more manageable and easy to build. He says, “so really it’s click and play and you only need a skill saw a tape measure and a drill to put one of these together.”
And that’s where these carpentry students at Bayshore High School come in. They’re using their skills to help build and furnish one of these homes.
“I want them to know there is somebody there for them they will be safe inside this home.”, says 11th grader Miles Detko
Not only does he feel good about doing this for other students, but he also sees it as a challenge say. He says, “basically everything in an average-size home will have to fit in this small container … kitchen, living room, bedroom.”
And the finished product includes a futon, work table sink and even a microwave. Just the basics needed says Gibellina
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.