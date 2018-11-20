Semi passing in foggy conditions leads to fatal crash, soda cans strewn across highway

PUNTA GORDA (WWSB) - A crash involving three semi-trucks in Charlotte County left one person dead and soda strewn across County Road 74.
Florida Highway Patrol says around 4am, County Road 74 (Bermont Road) was foggy when Sthenio Syvrain, 44, of LeHigh Acres attempted to pass Roynel Zequeira, 28, of Riverview while driving eastbound.
But while Syvrain was in the westbound lane, he collided with another semi-truck, killing the driver. That’s driver’s name has not yet been released as troopers are still notifying his family.
Troopers say the front of the trailer of the westbound semi broke open, spilling the soda. The vehicle went into the ditch.
Syvrain’s vehicle jackknifed and came to a stop across both lanes. Zequira’s vehicle went off the road and into the ditch, hitting several small trees befre overturning.
Syvrain suffered critical injuries. Zequira was uninjured.
County Road 74 will remain closed between State Road 31 and County Road 731 in Glades County until further notice due to emergency repairs that need to be made to the roadway. Deputies will be enforcing the closure and only local traffic will be allowed through.
There was another crash in Charlotte County on Tuesday. This one involved a bee truck that overturned, releasing its swarm.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.