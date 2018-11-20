Roasted Spicy Lemon Brussels Sprouts on the Stalk

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Brussels sprouts stalk
- 3 TBPS. Olive oil
- 1 garlic bulb, cut off top
- 2 lemons halved
- Seas salt and fresh ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper or harissa
- Fresh thyme
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Line a large baking pan with foil
- Wash and pat dry Brussels stalk
- Mix EVOO with seasonings and brush onto Brussels. Lay fresh thyme on pan
- Place lemons and whole garlic on pan
- Season again as needed and roast for approx. 30 minutes or until tender
- Remove thyme
