Roasted Spicy Lemon Brussels Sprouts on the Stalk

Roasted Spicy Lemon Brussels Sprouts on the Stalk
judicook4
By Judi Gallagher | November 20, 2018 at 3:59 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 3:59 PM

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Brussels sprouts stalk
  • 3 TBPS. Olive oil
  • 1 garlic bulb, cut off top 
  • 2 lemons halved
  • Seas salt and fresh ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper or harissa
  • Fresh thyme

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Line a large baking pan with foil
  3. Wash and pat dry Brussels stalk
  4. Mix EVOO with seasonings and brush onto Brussels. Lay fresh thyme  on pan
  5. Place lemons and whole garlic on pan
  6. Season again as needed and roast for approx. 30 minutes or until tender
  7. Remove thyme
Chef Judi | Roasted Brussel Sprouts on the Stalk Part 1
Chef Judi | Roasted Brussel Sprouts on the Stalk Part 2
Chef Judi | Roasted Brussel Sprouts on the Stalk Part 3
Chef Judi | Roasted Brussel Sprouts on the Stalk Part 4

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.