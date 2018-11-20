North Port Police Department starts training on body cameras

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The North Port Police Department is moving forward with a program that could soon make them more transparent.
Starting Tuesday for the next 30 days, selected officers with the North Port Police Department will start training and evaluation on how to use body cameras.
Once that’s complete, the department will take the results to the City Commission to discuss the cost and the effectiveness of the cameras.
Deputy Chief Chris Morales tells ABC 7 the cameras cost up to $230,000 a year.
“There are going to be selected officers at the most two to three per shift that will be wearing them, not the entire police force at this time so there will be a total of two to three body cameras at any given time”, says Morales.
If all goes well with training, city commissioners would then approve the cameras for all road patrol officers.
