Holiday travel expected to be busier than in years past

SARASOTA (WWSB) - AAA said this will be the busiest travel period in over a dozen years, with more than 48 million people hitting the roads and over 30 million people expected to fly.
They say traffic will get heavy Wednesday and Thursday, but people at SRQ Airport say air travel has been busy all this week.
"It was quite crowded this morning hitting the airport, lots of traffic coming in, lots of baggage going through," said Jay Rappaport, who traveled in from Washington D.C.
"A little bit packed, and there was a little bit of turbulence in the air but besides that everything was fine," said Olivia Letts, who also traveled in from Washington D.C.
AAA said they are expecting more people to travel this thanksgiving.
"We're expecting travel to go up about 5%. Auto travel about 5.1 % And air travel about 4.9% So a total about 5% more than it was last year," said AAA Travel Agent, Sue Fitzgerald.
One reason more people will be hitting the roads is because of lower gas prices, which are down about 20 cents from last month.
"Overall in the state it's about $2.47 A gallon, here is the Sarasota Bradenton area, $2.39," Fitzgerald said.
But Fitzgerald reminds people if they are going to be hitting the roads for a trip to remember to be well rested both before and after the Thanksgiving feast.
"Remember the turkey can make you very tired, so if you're very tired please don't get on the road," said Fitzgerald.
She also reminds people that shoppers will be out at all hours of the night.
"A lot of people are on the roads locally to go shopping. Ten o'clock, twelve o'clock at night, one o'clock in the morning so remember to be really careful especially around shopping malls," said Fitzgerald.
AAA said they will be offering their Tow to Go services again this year, which allows anyone to get a ride home and their car towed back to their house with them for free if they’ve been drinking.
