First Alert Weather

There’s a slight chance for developing showers later on this morning, which could also linger into the early afternoon hours, thanks to a slow moving cold front making its way into the Suncoast today. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for much of the day, then becoming mostly sunny by later on this afternoon, and mostly clear skies tonight. The cloudy skies will eventually erode away due to dry air moving in from the north behind the approaching cold front.