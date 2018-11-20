First Alert Weather

There’s a slight chance for developing showers later on this morning, which could also linger into the early afternoon hours, thanks to a slow moving cold front making its way into the Suncoast today. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for much of the day, then becoming mostly sunny by later on this afternoon, and mostly clear skies tonight. The cloudy skies will eventually erode away due to dry air moving in from the north behind the approaching cold front.
Highs will once again top out around average, (average is 78), though some areas could be a few degrees warmer. Light northwest winds will increase to 5 to 10 mph by this afternoon.
As we get into Wednesday, Thursday (Thanksgiving), and (Black) Friday, thanks to dry air in place, mostly sunny conditions will be in the forecast. However, another system looks to track into the Suncoast by the weekend, and looks to bring more widespread showers with some embedded thunderstorms.
Have a wonderful Tuesday everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone