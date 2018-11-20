First Alert Weather - Tuesday Afternoon

As anticipated, there’s now activity on the radar this afternoon. A few showers with some rumbles of thunder, have rolled in off the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a slow moving cold front sagging southward. However, in the wake of this cold front, dry air will be driven into the Suncoast by an area of high pressure to the northwest of Florida, which means sunny skies for tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday!
Thanksgiving looks to be a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, and highs topping out in the upper 70′s (average is 78). And we’ll also have the same conditions for Black Friday as well, though changes are on tap for the upcoming weekend.
Another cold front will slide into the area and bring wet weather Saturday afternoon/Sunday morning. And then yet another wave of energy will track into the area next Monday, and bring more showers.
But as we enter the middle part of next week, we could actually experience temperatures about 8-10 degrees cooler than normal, (normal high: 78/normal low: 59), so it will definitely become jacket weather thanks to a cool northerly wind.
Have a nice rest of your Tuesday afternoon.
Meteorologist Josh Stone