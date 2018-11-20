Deadly crash involving three semi-trucks spills soda cans on the highway

PUNTA GORDA (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly accident involving three semi-trucks in Charlotte County.
The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning.
State troopers say one person was killed in the accident on County Road 74 (Bermont Road), about six miles east of State Road 31.
The accident involved three semi-trucks. Troopers say one truck lost its load of soda, spilling thousands of cans across the roadway and shoulder.
Crews are still cleaning the scene.
Troopers anticipate that County Road 74 will be closed for several hours and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.
There was another crash in Charlotte County on Tuesday. This one involved a bee truck that overturned, releasing its swarm.
