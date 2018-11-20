Crash in Charlotte County frees swarm of bees

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A crash in Charlotte County involving a bee truck resulted in the release of the swarm it was carrying.
Florida Highway Patrol says the bee truck was traveling south on State Road 31 when it had to take evasive action. A dump truck was traveling north and was attempting to pass, forcing the bee truck off the road. The bee truck overturned and the dump truck fled the scene.
The roadway is closed between County Road 74 and the Lee County Line. Bees are swarming the area.
This is the second crash in Charlotte County on Tuesday. The first involved three semi-trucks. In that crash, one person was killed and soda cans were strewn across the roadway.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.