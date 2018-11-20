Coyote spotted in Sarasota neighborhood, just blocks from downtown

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A coyote has been spotted by residents around the Arlington Street and Orange Avenue area yesterday and today, which is just a few blocks away from the downtown area.
Some people who live there sent us video and photos of the coyote. Experts say to be extra careful around coyotes, especially with your dog or cat.
“It’s pretty neat, he’s kind of hanging around across the street,” said Adam Ziff, an Arlington Street resident. “The cameras picked him up crossing along the sidewalk, he doesn’t seem to bother anyone, obviously you have to be cautious.”
Neighbors have contacted FWC and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and were told that unless the coyote becomes a nuisance, they then typically leave them alone.
