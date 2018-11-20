Cooler weather expected through Thanksgiving then some more rain possible on Saturday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Slightly cooler air will move in for a couple of days as a weak cold front has pushed through the Suncoast on Tuesday.
Look for lows in the upper 50s to low 60s to start the day on Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in and drier air moves in on a North wind at 10-15 mph. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity. Should be a beautiful day.
We will see an increase in cloudiness on Saturday as a disturbance moves in from the Gulf. There will be a good chance (60%) of some showers mainly on Saturday. The timing of the rain looks to be mainly later in the day on Saturday and through Sunday morning.
Highs on Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees each day.
Much cooler air is expected to move in on Tuesday.
Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving
Bob Harrigan
