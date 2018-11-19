Weak cold front late Tuesday and another Saturday

Rain chances increase for weekend
By Bob Harrigan | November 19, 2018 at 4:49 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 4:49 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A fairly progressive pattern is taking shape with several disturbances expected to bring a couple of cold fronts our way through Sunday.

The first front is expected to move through late Tuesday and bring an increase in cloudiness along with a slight chance for a passing shower or two. The rain chance is only at 20%. Temperatures will stay close to average on Tuesday with a high near 80. Lows on Wednesday morning and Thanksgiving will be in the upper 50s to low 60s which is also close to seasona averages.

Look for partly cloudy skies through Friday and then increasing cloudiness as a weak disturbance moves in on Saturday. This system will bring a better chance for a few showers and slight risk of a possible thunderstorm on Saturday and early Sunday. The rain chance on Saturday is at 60%.

For Thanksgiving day expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s with only a 20% chance for a stray shower.

