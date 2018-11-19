United offering direct flights to Denver from SRQ during spring break

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Good news, travelers!
For spring break, United Airlines is offering nonstop service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Denver (DEN).
The service will be operated on Saturdays only from March 9 - March 30, 2019. United will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft, which holds 150 passengers. Tickets are now available for sale.
SRQ Airport says the service will complement United’s existing year-round daily nonstop service to Chicago (ORD) and Newark (EWR).
