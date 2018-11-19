Three critically injured in I-75 North rollover crash

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An accident Sunday afternoon sent multiple helicopters to I-75 North to transport patients.
Troopers say a 2004 Chevy Silverado 1500 driven by a 28-year-old man from Orange City, Florida blew out a tire around 3:30pm on I-75 North near milemarker 171.
The truck rotated, crossing over lanes until it entered the median, where it rolled over. Troopers say skid marks and debris were scattered across the roadway.
The driver suffered critical injuries, as did two passengers, a 43-year-old man from Atlanta and a 33-year-old man from Orlando. Their names have not yet been released.
A third passenger, a 54-year-old man from Winter Haven, Florida, suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say charges are pending in this crash.
