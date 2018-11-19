Sarasota residents have mixed emotions about possible changes to short-term home sharing properties

SARASOTA (WWSB) -City of Sarasota Commissioner, Hagen Brody, wants to boost tourism, by doing away with the seven day minimum for home sharing rentals, like Airbnb.
Opponents are worried about what that would do to their nearby properties, if visitors are allowed to stay just a day or two at a time.
Jesse Balaity lives in The City of Sarasota and said he has had positive experiences renting out his spare room through apps such as Airbnb.
"It's been a lot of people who want to explore Sarasota, experience it but not do it in a traditional hotel, " said Balaity.
He said when people decide to stay in a host occupied rental, they receive a different experience.
"People who visit us are walking around the neighborhood, going over to the rosemary district and enjoying the new restaurants there. They really to me enliven the neighborhood, they out and about and enjoying everything the city has to offer," Balaity said.
Commissioner Brody said this is an example of what he's proposing, to allow homeowners to rent out a spare room. Brody said this will not affect vacation home rentals or the week requirement for those rentals.
"This is something totally separate, this is called host occupied rentals and what we're allowing is private property owners to rent that spare bedroom or that mother-in-law suite for a weekend here or there below the seven night minimum," said Balaity
Bob Thill is a member of the Lido Shores Property Owners Association, who is against the proposal. He said the current one-week minimum isn't enforced as it is.
"If you can't enforce the current rule that's on the books for one week, how are you going to enforce a nightly churning of rental units by Airbnb," Thill said.
He said he fears residential areas will start to become full of Airbnb rentals where there is no homeowner staying in the home.
But Brody said through host occupied rental websites, it's easy to regulate if people are abusing the system.
"They are inherently self regulating. You have the property owner or the host on site to monitor the activities, to keep things under control," Brody said.
A preliminary meeting was hosted Monday night where commissioners heard from the public. A decision will be made at a later date.
