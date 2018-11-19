Man wanted in Sarasota church shooting turns himself in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Deputies in Sarasota say a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a church has turned himself in.
Joaquin Vasquez-Sosa turned himself in over the weekend. The 41-year-old was wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm following a shooting in September at a church.
The sheriff’s office says they were called to a large party at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church on Wilkinson Road around 10:30pm on September 8th for reports of a fight with shots fired. Deputies say while they were at the scene, a man who had been shot in the leg arrived at the hospital. He was treated and released.
Deputies say the suspect and victim know one another.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.