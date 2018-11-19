48-hour Turkey Brine and Rub | Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

Ingredients for Brine:
- 12-14 Lb. Turkey
- 2 gal. cold water
- 8 oz. shallots (rough chopped)
- 12 oz. julienne onion
- 12 oz. chopped garlic
- 14 oz. kosher salt
- 1 Tbs black pepper
- 1 ½ Tbs. oregano powder
- 16 oz. orange juice
- 1 ½ Tbs. smoked paprika
- 6 oz. fresh thyme
- 16 oz. canola oil
Directions for Brine:
- In a large stock pot, combine shallots, garlic, onion and salt and bring to a quick boil.
- Remove from heat immediately and let cool. Once cooled, add remaining ingredients and whisk well.
- Submerge Turkey into brine, cover and place in refrigerator for 24 hours.
- After 24 hour period, remove turkey and pat dry. In a roasting pan with the rack, place turkey back into the refrigerator uncovered for 12 hours.
Ingredients for Turkey Rub:
- 1 Tbs. black pepper
- 1 Tbs. sage
- 2 Tbs. olive oil
- 1 Lb. salted butter (softened)
- 1 Tbs. paprika
- 1 Tbs. oregano powder
Directions for Turkey Rub:
- Whisk all ingredients together well.
- Thoroughly rub turkey inside and out.
- Roast turkey according to weight.
