48-hour Turkey Brine and Rub | Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

48-hour Turkey Brine and Rub | Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar
November 19, 2018 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 3:10 PM

Ingredients for Brine:

  • 12-14 Lb. Turkey
  • 2 gal. cold water
  • 8 oz. shallots (rough chopped)
  • 12 oz. julienne onion
  • 12 oz. chopped garlic
  • 14 oz. kosher salt
  • 1 Tbs black pepper
  • 1 ½ Tbs. oregano powder
  • 16 oz. orange juice
  • 1 ½ Tbs. smoked paprika
  • 6 oz. fresh thyme
  • 16 oz. canola oil

Directions for Brine:

  1. In a large stock pot, combine shallots, garlic, onion and salt and bring to a quick boil.
  2. Remove from heat immediately and let cool. Once cooled, add remaining ingredients and whisk well.
  3. Submerge Turkey into brine, cover and place in refrigerator for 24 hours.
  4. After 24 hour period, remove turkey and pat dry. In a roasting pan with the rack, place turkey back into the refrigerator uncovered for 12 hours.

Ingredients for Turkey Rub:

  • 1 Tbs. black pepper
  • 1 Tbs. sage
  • 2 Tbs. olive oil
  • 1 Lb. salted butter (softened)
  • 1 Tbs. paprika
  • 1 Tbs. oregano powder

Directions for Turkey Rub:

  1. Whisk all ingredients together well.
  2. Thoroughly rub turkey inside and out.
  3. Roast turkey according to weight.

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.