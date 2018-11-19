First Alert Weather: Sunshine to return as Thanksgiving nears

The forecast for this Monday shows mostly cloudy skies with a very slight chance of shower activity. Highs along the Suncoast will top out in the upper 70′s near the coast, and lower 80′s inland. Expect a northeast wind about 5 to 10 mph, becoming north to northwest in the afternoon. By the middle of this week, the sunshine returns just in time for Thanksgiving. However, changes come our way over the weekend, as a potent cold front will track into the Suncoast, and produce scattered showers along with a few thunderstorms. But until then, let’s enjoy this beautiful Monday everyone! Meteorologist Josh Stone.