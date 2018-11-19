First Alert Weather - Monday Afternoon

For this afternoon, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light sprinkles. Another cold front will track into the Suncoast tomorrow, bringing a few isolated showers and cloudy skies. Dry air will settle in behind the front, so by Wednesday, Thursday (Thanksgiving), and even on (Black) Friday, you can expect mild and mostly sunny conditions, However, another system will track into the area over the upcoming weekend, and bring a better chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Have a pleasant Monday afternoon everyone! Meteorologist Josh Stone.