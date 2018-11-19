Don’t let your gifts become targets for package thieves

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year - for thieves!
Many people have their packages delivered to their homes and that’s perfect for thieves looking to make a quick getaway with your holiday gifts.
Venice Police are reminding homeowners to not leave packages on your porch. If possible, try to be home or have a neighbor pick them up.
If you can’t be home, consider having them delivered to your place of employment or scheduling them to be picked up at a post office, UPS or FedEx store.
And if you’re going to be out of town, make sure you have the post office hold your mail until you return!
If none of those are options, you may want to consider buying a home security device. There are several devices that allow you to remotely monitor and record the front of your home, so if a package thief gets away with your gifts, at least you’ll be able to provide police with a high-quality image!
If you follow their tips, you (hopefully) won’t get visited by a Grinch!
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.