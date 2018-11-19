Cracking the case: New DNA technology solves murder, rape case in Sarasota

“If you do that your DNA stays in those private data bases. It is not used for law enforcement," Greytak explained. "Law enforcement does not have access to those private databases. However, if you took a test at 23andMe and your cousin took one at Ancestry, you couldn’t compare them because those data bases are separate. They’re private, but if you wanted to be able to compare to one another, you could both download your data and then upload to a database called GEDmatch which is a public database.”