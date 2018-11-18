76-year-old woman who reportedly died after being pushed by husband identified

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - North Port Police have identified a 76-year-old woman who died after reportedly being pushed down by her husband.
Police say Barbara Jones of North Port had been taking care of her husband, 77-year-old Robert Jones, who suffers from the infirmities of aging. Barbara told police her husband pushed her down on Saturday, Nov. 17 while he was receiving care.
Barbara was taken to the hospital for treatment and on Sunday, Nov. 18, she died from complications.
Her husband remains at the hospital where he continues to receive care.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
(Please note: Police have since corrected the victim’s age from 72 to 76 and the victim’s husband age from 76 to 77.)
