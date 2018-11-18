Steady as She Goes

SARASOTA, FL WWSB A little bit warmer, a little bit more humid, dewpoints a little higher and it was still a lovely day with highs in the low 80′s and plenty of sunshine. Tonight we may have a few more clouds around but otherwise another great night along the Suncoast. A cold front that has been moving very slowly in our direction will make it through the state of Florida over the next couple of days. As it moves through we will see our conditions stay pretty steady. Highs will be mostly in the upper 70′s through Thursday with mostly sunny skies. On Thanksgiving day, the weather will be mostly dry and mild. In the latter part of the day we can expect some increasing clouds.