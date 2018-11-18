School District of Manatee County names principals for new schools

The School District of Manatee County building near downtown Bradenton.
By Erika Jackson | November 17, 2018 at 8:11 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 8:11 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is getting ready to open three new schools in the Parrish area and is already starting the staffing process.

The current principal of Lakewood Ranch High School, Craig Little, will be the first principal for North River High School.

Craig Little will serve as principal of North River High School. (Courtesy: School District of Manatee County)

Angela Lindsey, who serves as principal of Johnson Middle School, will be the first principal of Dr. Mona Jain Middle School.

Angela Lindsey will serve as principal of Dr. Mona Jain Middle School. (Courtesy: School District of Manatee County)

The district’s Director of Secondary Curriculum and Professional Learning, Anthony Losada, will succeed Ms. Lindsey as the new principal of Johnson Middle School.

Anthony Losada will succeed Angela Lindsey as the new principal of Johnson Middle. (Courtesy: School District of Manatee County)

All changes will go into effect in January 2019.

