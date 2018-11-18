School District of Manatee County names principals for new schools

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is getting ready to open three new schools in the Parrish area and is already starting the staffing process.
The current principal of Lakewood Ranch High School, Craig Little, will be the first principal for North River High School.
Angela Lindsey, who serves as principal of Johnson Middle School, will be the first principal of Dr. Mona Jain Middle School.
The district’s Director of Secondary Curriculum and Professional Learning, Anthony Losada, will succeed Ms. Lindsey as the new principal of Johnson Middle School.
All changes will go into effect in January 2019.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.