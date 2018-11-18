Sarasota City Commission to discuss potential short-term rental changes

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has not allowed properties in residential areas to be rented for less than a week since the year 2002, but that could soon change.
Commissioner Hagen Brody wants city staff to discuss changing the city’s zoning code, so visitors can rent a portion of a property where a long-term tenant lives, for less than a week.
City leaders told ABC7 that Florida statute restricts local laws from prohibiting the duration for vacation rentals, but that doesn’t apply to this ordinance, since it was adopted before June 2011.
Some homeowners in the Lido Shores neighborhood worry this potential change would commercialize quiet, residential areas in city limits.
“It’s not just for us, but it’s for all the quiet residential neighborhoods. We don’t want them to be turned into nightly churning rentals for companies like Airbnb,” explained Bob Thill, who is in charge of communications for the Lido Shores Property Owners Association.
City Commissioners will discuss the short term rental issue at its meeting on Monday, November 19 at 6pm. About 75 demonstrators are planning to hold a protest outside of that meeting.
