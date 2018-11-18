And Repeat!

A cold front is moving across the midwest and into the State of Florida on Monday. This front will be rather benign and help to keep the status quo. We can expect highs in the upper 70′s and lows in the low 60′s for most of the work week and into the holiday on Thursday. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny with some cloudy weather late in the day. Friday we could see some showers and sligtly warmer conditions on Saturday and Sunday.