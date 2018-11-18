Police investigating 72-year-old woman’s deadly fall

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - North Port Police Department is investigating the death of a 72-year-old woman that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 17.
According to North Port Police Department, a 72-yr-old female had been taking care of her 76-yr-old husband, who suffers from the infirmities of aging, reported that her husband pushed her down while he was receiving care. The woman was transported to a local hospital for care and the husband was also admitted for healthcare needs.
Police say on Sunday, November 18 the wife died at the hospital from complications of her injuries and the husband remains hospitalized.
