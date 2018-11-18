Man found dead inside car in front of Bradenton residence

By Erika Jackson | November 18, 2018 at 12:20 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:20 AM

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - Manatee County investigators are looking for more information after a man was found dead in a car outside of a home in Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports it received a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 17. A black man was found dead in a vehicle in front of a home in the 2600 block of 17th St. E., Bradenton.

Witnesses told detectives that they heard gunshots then saw a vehicle crash into a ditch. Witnesses also told detectives they saw a black man in a white shirt exit the passenger side of the car and flee the scene on foot. Deputies searched the area around 17th St. E but were not able to find that person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

