First Alert Traffic: 54-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Nov. 17 around 11:36 p.m.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Patricia Benavides was killed in the accident, when she failed to negotiate a curved roadway.
Troopers say Benavides traveled off the roadway and hit a discarded couch left on the side of the road. When Benavides the hit couch, the motorcycle overturned and caused her to be separated from the motorcycle.
According to the report, Benavides was not wearing a helmet.
The accident occurred on Crestwood Road east of Pine Street.
