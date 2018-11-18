AP Source: Les Miles hired as coach at Kansas

FILE - This Sept. 17, 2016 file photo shows LSU head coach Les Miles watching from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La. Miles is in negotiations with Kansas to take over the down-trodden Jayhawks, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. Sports Illustrated was the first to report that Miles and Kansas athletic director Jeff Long were discussing a contract. It remains unclear when a deal will be complete. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (AP)