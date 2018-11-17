Organization pushing hard to get greyhounds adopted

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There are many greyhounds up for adoption and they are beautiful animals.
The Racing Dog Retirement Project goes around to local pet stores each month for a meet and greet. This gives people a chance to get up close and personal with greyhounds and also get information on adopting them. There are expected to be a lot more greyhounds available in the coming months and years looking for their forever home. Voters in Florida decided to end greyhound racing by 2021.
“a lot of people don’t know anything about greyhounds and they think they need a lot of room and a lot of space and a lot of running, none of that is true...they’re great apartment condo dogs, a couple walks a day and they’re perfect, they love their family, they love to snuggle on the couch and watch a movie if that’s what you want to do.”
For more information on the Racing Dog Retirement Project and information on adopting a greyhound, you can log onto www.rdrp.org.
