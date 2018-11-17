Opening night of The Music Man at Asolo Theatre in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A wonderful show that had won numerous Tony Awards on Broadway is premiering tonight in Sarasota.
The Music Man opens up to a packed house this evening at 8 o’clock at the Asolo Theatre.
The show kicks off Asolo’s 60th season. It’s their own production of The Music Man which includes an added layer of tap dancers to the performance and actors from New York.
In addition to tonight’s premier, there’s a cocktail party, a dinner with sponsors and an after party with the cast.
The Music Man runs through December 29th at the Asolo Theatre. For tickets or more information on the show you can log onto www.asolorep.org.
