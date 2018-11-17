Manual recount happening at the Sarasota County Supervisor Elections

SARASOTA (WWSB) - We are less than 24 hours away from when officials must have their counties' results into Florida’s Department of State.
Sarasota County is wrapping up their manual recount today. Around six thousand ballots were being looked over and possibly counted by dozens of people at the Supervisor of Elections in Sarasota. These are ballots that either had an over or under vote, meaning there were marks for more than one candidate or there wasn’t a vote for either candidate.
This afternoon, the manual recount was for the very tight Florida Agricultural Commission race. The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections finished the manual recount for the close Florida Senate race yesterday.
The deadline to have all the ballots in is 12 noon tomorrow.
