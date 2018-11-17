Correction: Chevron-Ecuador-Lawyer story

In a story Nov. 16 about a referee's finding that the New York lawyer who won a landmark oil pollution judgment against Chevron in Ecuador never got a fair hearing and should be allowed to defend himself against disbarment, The Associated Press reported erroneously that attorney Steven Donziger was suspended for malpractice. Donziger was suspended for misconduct. And it should have mentioned that an international arbitration tribunal in the Hague ruled in August that the $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron obtained in 2011 by plaintiffs represented by a legal team led by Donziger violated Chevron's rights. It ruled the judgment should not be recognized or enforced because parts of it were "corruptly ghostwritten" in return for the promise of a bribe. The tribunal did not, however, absolve Chevron of potential liability for pollution.