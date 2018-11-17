Friend remembers Sarasota drag racer killed in crash at racetrack in Sebring

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - “You don’t really expect stuff to happen, but when you strap in you never know what’s going to happen,” said Hannah Bouldry.
Bouldry is talking about her friend and fellow racer Katarina Moller, also known as Kat and the risks of drag racing. The 24-year-old was killed last night in an accident while behind the wheel of a jet dragster during a race exhibition at Sebring International Raceway. Family, friends and the entire racing community are remembering her today.
“She was always happy, could always put a smile on everyone’s face and was there for anyone when you needed it, always with a helping hand, caring, very sweet girl,” said Bouldry.
Moller followed in her dad’s footsteps and started racing junior dragsters at the age of 11. Jet dragsters like the ones raced at Bradenton Motorsports Park can reach speeds of more than 250 miles per hour. We’re being told this racetrack was like a second home to her and it’s where many racers received word of her passing last night.
“Everyone at the track was obviously in very extreme shock and noone really knew what to say, so we’re just hanging in together,” said Bouldry.
Investigators with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are still trying to figure out exactly what happened in this fatal crash.
