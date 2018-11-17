First Alert Traffic: Identities of two killed in I-75 North accident released

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Two people were killed Friday evening in a crash involving four vehicles on I-75 North.
It happened around 4:30pm at the Exit 205 overpass, closing all northbound lanes at the Clark Road exit for around five hours as investigators combed over the scene.
Florida Highway Patrol says the crash started when 31-year-old Amed Bonachea-Gonzalez of Sarasota failed to notice traffic was slowing. He crashed his 2007 GMC Yukon into the back of a 2018 Nissan Altima in the center lane driven by 35-year-old Nakesha Mitchell of Fort Myers.
Mitchell was killed in the crash, as was one of her passengers, 24-year-old Deshondra Gary of Fort Myers. Mitchell’s other passenger, 37-year-old Toilyn Harrell, is in critical condition.
After the initial impact, Mitchell’s vehicle entered the right lane, colliding with a 2012 Infiniti G37 driven by 53-year-old Luis Pereyra of Sarasota, before hitting a guardrail and coming to a stop. Pereyra’s vehicle ended up in the median.
Bonachea-Gonzalez’s vehicle continued forward, where it collided with a second vehicle in the center lane driven by 31-year-old Robert Brinton of Sarasota. Brinton’s 2012 Toyota Rav4 ended up in the median while Bonachea-Gonzalez’s vehicle stopped in the roadway.
Incredibly, Bonachea-Gonzalez, Pereyra, and Brinton all suffered minor injuries. Brinton had two additional people in his vehicle with him, 30-year-old Samantha Brinton and 1-year-old Cora Brinton. Both also only suffered minor injuries.
Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending in this case.
