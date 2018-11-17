Deputies: Man admits shooting victim, lighting his body on fire

MYAKKA CITY, FL (WWSB) - Investigators say a man has admitted shooting a 35-year-old Bradenton man then lighting his body on fire.
A witness found the body of Antonio Maurice Bradley burning along the side of M-J Road in Myakka City around 11:15pm on Wednesday, November 14th. The witness then called authorities, who extinguished the flames. An autopsy was used to confirm Bradley’s identity and deputies began looking for a suspect.
Authorities say 38-year-old Aaron Koziak was a person of interest in the case and was arrested on unrelated charges. During an interview, investigators say Koziak confessed to shooting Bradley then transporting his body to M-J Road and lighting it on fire.
Koziak is charged with murder and remains in custody. Deputies did not give details on what led to the shooting.
