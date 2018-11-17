Deputies: Man admits shooting victim, lighting his body on fire

Manatee County detectives investigating the murder of a young black man
By Nadine Armoush | November 15, 2018 at 3:01 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 9:38 AM

MYAKKA CITY, FL (WWSB) - Investigators say a man has admitted shooting a 35-year-old Bradenton man then lighting his body on fire.

A witness found the body of Antonio Maurice Bradley burning along the side of M-J Road in Myakka City around 11:15pm on Wednesday, November 14th. The witness then called authorities, who extinguished the flames. An autopsy was used to confirm Bradley’s identity and deputies began looking for a suspect.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office has identified Antonio Maurice Bradley, 35, as the man found on fire in Myakka City.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office has identified Antonio Maurice Bradley, 35, as the man found on fire in Myakka City. ((Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office))

Authorities say 38-year-old Aaron Koziak was a person of interest in the case and was arrested on unrelated charges. During an interview, investigators say Koziak confessed to shooting Bradley then transporting his body to M-J Road and lighting it on fire.

Aaron Koziak
Aaron Koziak (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Koziak is charged with murder and remains in custody. Deputies did not give details on what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.