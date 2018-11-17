‘Just try to keep your faith’: Couple welcomes 2 babies three weeks apart

CYPRESS, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A couple who tried for years to have a family were suddenly blessed twice.
They had two babies born just a few weeks apart.
But the siblings aren't twins.
Life is not as quiet inside the Valentine house anymore.
With all the babies crying, it’s a welcomed sound their parents have been waiting for.
"I've always just wanted my own,” said Andrea Valentine, the mother of two newborns. “I've always loved kids and knew that I wanted my own."
Her husband said the same.
"I assumed children would come to me in my mid-20s," James Valentine said.
Their 20s turned into 30s.
The couple spent five years trying.
But, finally, this fall, Britton and Kinsley were born.
The brother and sister were born weeks apart but they didn’t share the same womb.
With only a couple embryos left, a neighbor changed their lives.
“Unknown surrogates are like $10,000 to $20,000 and we don’t have that. She offered out of the kindness of her heart to be surrogate for us for nothing,” said James Valentine.
That's how Britton entered their lives.
But their miracle wasn’t over.
Days after hearing the surrogate's embryo worked, Andrea Valentine received unexpected results.
"We were excited, shocked, and just nervous because I miscarried so many," said Andrea Valentine.
She face-timed her husband and told him the news.
"My wife is just looking at me and she goes, I think the first thing she said to me was, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said, ‘Say again?’ James Valentine said.
That's how Kinsley entered their lives.
Both surrogate, and mom became pregnant at the same time.
And this summer they learned the gender.
"Of course, I wanted a boy. My wife wanted a girl," James Valentine said.
And after five years of waiting, they got their wish.
The two were born only three weeks apart giving them little time to prepare for two.
The couple knows how fortunate they are and have a message for other waiting parents.
“Just try to keep your faith. It’s OK to cry, and just keep your eye at the very end of that goal,” said Andrea Valentine.
Those are words they lived by, and now, life is much sweeter inside the Valentine home.
Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.