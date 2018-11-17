A cold start to Saturday and then warmer weather moves back in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Florida Winter start to the weekend with lows in the upper 40s inland and low 50s right on the water. Look for another day of sunshine throughout the day on Saturday with winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph.
The high on Saturday will be around 75 degrees and 78 on Sunday. Humidity will stay low throughout the weekend. High pressure will stay in control through Sunday and then a weak cold front will push through on Monday.
This front is not expected to do much just keep temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s from Monday through Thanksgiving. We will see a weak system move in early Friday bringing a chance for shoppers early on Black Friday.
Since this system will be moving in from the West over the Gulf on Friday temperatures are not expected to drop on Friday. The high on the biggest shopping day will be near 80 degrees with variable cloudiness and a 30% chance for showers.
Bob Harrigan
